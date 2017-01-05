+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com
Strabane Chronicle Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportSoccer

Gallagher appointed Tyrone U15 supremo

Posted: 8:30 am January 5, 2017
By Tommy Nethery
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
Tyrone have named new U15 boss for SuperCupNI

Tyrone have named new U15 boss for SuperCupNI

THE Tyrone SuperCupNI committee has confirmed they have still to appoint a new county U17 manager.

Last week it was revealed that Marty Gallagher was to take charge of the county’s Junior (U15) squad and that Mountjoy United’s David Gilfillan would head up the U17 challenge.

Advertisement

However, due to circumstances and some confusion beyond his control, Gilfillan has had to withdraw his interest in the  Premier management post.

That means the committee has still to confirm a replacement to take over from Strabane man Eamon Curry.

County chairman Francie Devine has meanwhile spoken of his delight at the appointment of Sion man Gallagher as the new U17 supremo.

“Marty will be assisted by Dungannon’s Mark Jennings, who was coach the year Tyrone reached the final under Stephen Hunter,” he said.

“That pairing means we have our finger on the pulse at both ends of the county.

Devine believes that wil help spread the net even wider in search of the right players to represent the county.

“I think we have covered all the bases. We are always conscious that perhaps one or two players from so-called smaller clubs are slipping the net because they are not putting their players forward for trials, etc,” he continued.

“We want to ensure that this is not the case and I have no doubt that under the two new men everyone will get their opportunity.”

The chairman meanwhile paid tribute to Curry and the Clarkes, Stephen and Richard, for their valuable contribution in the past few years.

Curry was under-17 supremo for three years while the the Clarke duo were in charge of the under-15s for 2015 and 2016.

“They did an excellent job and I want to put on record my thanks,” added Devine.

Posted: 8:30 am January 5, 2017
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
The ‘Strabanimal’ extends unbeaten run

  BY RYAN McALEER STRABANE’S James Gallagher extended his unbeaten professional record in comfortable fashion by submitting American Anthony...

Gallagher promises a masterclass

STRABANE’S James Gallagher has promised a masterclass when he takes to the cage in Friday’s hotly anticipated Bellator event...

Sion U15 girls create history

Sion Swifts Ladies U15s created history on Sunday by winning the South Belfast Cup after defeating Linfield 1-0 in...

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Strabane Chronicle.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Strabane Chronicle is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 15 Main Street, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, BT82 8AS