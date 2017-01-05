Gallagher appointed Tyrone U15 supremo

THE Tyrone SuperCupNI committee has confirmed they have still to appoint a new county U17 manager.

Last week it was revealed that Marty Gallagher was to take charge of the county’s Junior (U15) squad and that Mountjoy United’s David Gilfillan would head up the U17 challenge.

However, due to circumstances and some confusion beyond his control, Gilfillan has had to withdraw his interest in the Premier management post.

That means the committee has still to confirm a replacement to take over from Strabane man Eamon Curry.

County chairman Francie Devine has meanwhile spoken of his delight at the appointment of Sion man Gallagher as the new U17 supremo.

“Marty will be assisted by Dungannon’s Mark Jennings, who was coach the year Tyrone reached the final under Stephen Hunter,” he said.

“That pairing means we have our finger on the pulse at both ends of the county.

Devine believes that wil help spread the net even wider in search of the right players to represent the county.

“I think we have covered all the bases. We are always conscious that perhaps one or two players from so-called smaller clubs are slipping the net because they are not putting their players forward for trials, etc,” he continued.

“We want to ensure that this is not the case and I have no doubt that under the two new men everyone will get their opportunity.”

The chairman meanwhile paid tribute to Curry and the Clarkes, Stephen and Richard, for their valuable contribution in the past few years.

Curry was under-17 supremo for three years while the the Clarke duo were in charge of the under-15s for 2015 and 2016.

“They did an excellent job and I want to put on record my thanks,” added Devine.