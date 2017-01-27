Gallagher to face Medvedovski in Belfast

STRABANE’S James Gallagher will face Israeli Kirill Medvedovski in the co-main event of Bellator 173 in Belfast next month.



The pair will go head to head at the SSE Arena on February with Gallagher, dubbed ‘The Strabanimal’, aiming to extend his unbeaten professional run to six wins.



The two men had been due to meet in Medvedovski’s native Israel late last year but Gallagher was taken off the card so he could take on the big American Anthony Taylor.



While Gallagher made light work of Taylor in Dublin, forcing him to tap out in the third round, it has been less straightforward for his next opponent.



Medvedovski started his pro career with a six fight winning streak but has taken the honours in only one of his last five bouts.



As always, Gallagher was in a fighting mood earlier this week as he geared up for his next challenge.



“Bellator saved this guy’s life by cancelling the first fight in Israel. Now, in a few weeks time I’m going to end it for him. He won’t get away from me that easily.



“If he thinks he has an advantage over me on the ground, I’m going to go straight in there and put him on his back so we can find out. I’ll prove who the real jiu-jitsu guy is, mark my words.



“Don’t get me wrong I won’t be cutting any corners, I’ll be ready to bomb the jaw off this guy if he wants to exchange too. It doesn’t

really matter what he does, I’m going to have my hand raised anyway,” he told the press.