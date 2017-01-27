+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com
Strabane Chronicle Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportSports Other

Gallagher to face Medvedovski in Belfast

Posted: 9:04 pm January 27, 2017
By Tommy Nethery
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
James Gallagher set for Belfast bout

James Gallagher set for Belfast bout

STRABANE’S James Gallagher will face Israeli Kirill Medvedovski in the co-main event of Bellator 173 in Belfast next month.

The pair will go head to head at the SSE Arena on February with Gallagher, dubbed ‘The Strabanimal’, aiming to extend his unbeaten professional run to six wins.

Advertisement

The two men had been due to meet in Medvedovski’s native Israel late last year but Gallagher was taken off the card so he could take on the big American Anthony Taylor.

While Gallagher made light work of Taylor in Dublin, forcing him to tap out in the third round, it has been less straightforward for his next opponent.

Medvedovski started his pro career with a six fight winning streak but has taken the honours in only one of his last five bouts.

As always, Gallagher was in a fighting mood earlier this week as he geared up for his next challenge.

“Bellator saved this guy’s life by cancelling the first fight in Israel. Now, in a few weeks time I’m going to end it for him. He won’t get away from me that easily.

“If he thinks he has an advantage over me on the ground, I’m going to go straight in there and put him on his back so we can find out. I’ll prove who the real jiu-jitsu guy is, mark my words.

“Don’t get me wrong I won’t be cutting any corners, I’ll be ready to bomb the jaw off this guy if he wants to exchange too. It doesn’t 
really matter what he does, I’m going to have my hand raised anyway,” he told the press.

Posted: 9:04 pm January 27, 2017
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
Gallagher promises fireworks

JAMES Gallagher’s ever rising popularity has prompted Bellator MMA to hold a heart thumping show in Ireland for the...

‘Strabanimal’ to make TV debut

ALL eyes will be on Channel 5 this Saturday evening as Strabane MMA star James Gallagher makes his television...

Five Minutes With Terry Bradley

If you'd like to meet the man behind the art then call into The Crosshill Gallery tonight from 7pm....

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Strabane Chronicle.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Strabane Chronicle is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 15 Main Street, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, BT82 8AS