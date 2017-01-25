+44 (0)28 7188 2100
HENRY, Andrina

Posted: 3:25 pm January 25, 2017

HENRY (née Andrews) (Sion Mills and formerly of Newtownhamilton) January 21st, 2017 at Altnagelvin Hospital, Andrina, R.I.P. Much loved mother of Jodie, Samantha and Jonathan, beloved partner of Ricky McGurk and sister of Noeleen, Uel, Adrian, Marella, Mo and Jacqueline. Funeral took place from her home, 6 Lismore Park, Sion Mills on Tuesday January 24th at 9.25 am for Requiem Mass in St. Theresa’s Church, Sion Mills at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, partner, brothers, sisters and family circle.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

