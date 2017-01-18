Hotel owner slams abuse of controversial heating scheme

A STRABANE business which signed up for the controversial Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme has called for those who abused the initiative to be prosecuted.

The Fir Trees Hotel committed to RHI back in 2014, a full two years before the controversial initiative hit the headlines.

Hotel owner Johnny Kelly says he signed up for what he saw as a ‘legitimate scheme’. He spent in the region of £50,000 installing his boiler and said that he would be happy for the authorities to come and audit his business to ensure he acted properly. Mr Kelly is adamant those who acted fraudulently to benefit from the scheme should be prosecuted.

“The scheme has become totally discredited,” said Mr Kelly. “There has been abuse of the whole scheme. We have no fear here. Yes, we put in a wood pellet boiler. In fact we were the first in Strabane to do so. And I would have encouraged others in the area to do so too, to look at it as something that was beneficial with regards to cost reduction and also to reduce carbon footprints. To me it was a legitimate scheme which brought both cost and environmental benefits.

“First and foremost, for us to put it in required huge capital requirement, over £50,000,” he said.

“I had absolutely no qualms about it at the time. We were in the throes of looking at how we could reduce our energy costs right across the organisation.

“We didn’t just get in a wood pellet burner at that time, we also converted some 880 light bulbs to LED bulbs at a cost of £20,000.

In a sense this came as part of a company-wide cost reduction programme with a focus around energy usage.”

Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness stood down over the ‘cash for ash’ scandal which cost taxpayers in the north over £400 million. The move came after First Minister Arlene Foster ignored repeated calls for her to step down while an investigation is carried out into the scheme, which aimed to encourage business to switch to more environmentally friendly heating methods. Rolled out across England, here in Northern Ireland subsidies paid to companies were not capped with a result that the more heat a business produced, the higher the subsidy they received.

Mr Kelly says that those businesses involved in acting fraudulently should be put before the courts.

“There is a lot of anger out there,” he said. “And if some of the stories are true then that anger is justified. And what I would be suggesting is that the government and the relative authorities should be doing during the process of their audits is looking at organisations who are burning for the sake of burning and that there is no seasonal variations in their consumption.

“I would be happy for them to come here and audit the Fir Trees Hotel, because what the figures will illustrate first and foremost, our usage in terms of kilowatts has gone down. It will also illustrate that our quarterly consumption varied dramatically based on need – our summer usage would be considerably lower than winter, almost half in fact – which means that we are not burning wood pellets for the sake of burning them. We are burning them based on need.

“I would suggest really that anyone who has been involved in fraudulent use of this government initiative should be prosecuted. But those who engaged in it in the manner and spirit in which it was designed for should neither be castigated nor penalised.”

The Fir Trees signed up to RHI in July 2014. Mr Kelly says his boiler was installed in November 2014 and that he is contractually tied into the scheme for the next 18 years. He says that it is too early to say whether contractual wranglings could end up in court.

“I think it is too early to be talking about courts. I think we should wait and see what the suggestion is from government. If there are sensible and reasonable solutions to the problem, then I think everyone should be prepared to listen and respond appropriately.”