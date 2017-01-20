Inspirational runner Kevin Boyle passes away

Advertisement TRIBUTES have been paid to inspirational Strabane man Kevin Boyle following his death.

Kevin passed away yesterday (Thursday) at Foyle Hospice. He had been battling motor neurone disease.

Well known for his charity work, Kevin raised tens of thousands of pounds for numerous causes over the years through his running.

Throughout his life he completed no fewer than eight marathons, 14 half marathons and countless 10k and 5k runs.

Despite his illness, in September last year the 68-year-old still ran a stage of the Derry Half Marathon. In doing so he raised thousands of pounds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Kevin was a member of Lifford Athletics Club and paying tribute this morning, the club said, “For a man that carried his short illness with such courage, he was an inspiration to many. He will be remembered fondly in our thoughts and prayers.”

Kevin will be laid to rest on Sunday. His funeral will leave his home at Belldoo at 11. 50am for Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 12.30pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.