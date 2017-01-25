+44 (0)28 7188 2100
Death Notices

LANGAN, Joe

Posted: 3:26 pm January 25, 2017

LANGAN – (Strabane and formerly of Clady) January 18th, 2017 at Altnagelvin Hospital, Joe, R.I.P. Beloved husband of Peggy and much loved father of the late Deirdre. Funeral took place from his home, 198 Ballycolman Estate, on Friday January 20th at 6.30 pm to St. Mary’s Church, Melmount for Requiem Mass on Saturday January 21st at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife and family circle.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

