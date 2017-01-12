Life ring vandals are ‘thugs’ says victims mother



THE mother of a young Strabane man who drowned in a quarry accident has called for an end to the vandalism of life rings along local river banks.

Rescue equipment has been repeatedly targeted in recent weeks, prompting concerns that it could be part of a macabre new trend.

In one incident a life ring was stolen from the water wall and carried almost half a mile before being thrown into the garden of a house at Ballycolman.

Local volunteer group Mourne Search and Rescue says it dealt with two further incidents of vandalism in recently.

It is almost five years since Rhys Jack drowned while swimming with friends in Strabane quarry. The 17-year-old was in the popular Strahan’s Road water hole when he and three pals fell from a makeshift raft. Despite frantic efforts to rescue him, Rhys was unable to get to safety.

In the wake of the recent vandalism spree, his mum Lorraine McGarrigle has called on those responsible for damaging the life rings to halt their actions.

Ms McGarrigle also lost her five-year-old brother to a drowning accident during the 1970’s.

She described the targeting of rescue equipment as both “thuggery” and “stupidity”.

“I was very saddened to learn that the life buoys at the river were taken down,” Ms McGarrigle said.

“As a mother who has not only lost her son but also a brother to drowning I know how vital these life buoys are.

“I would urge all parents to talk to their children on the importance of these as they are put there for a reason, and that reason is to save lives.

“I would not want any parent to suffer and grieve as I do especially at important times of the year such as Christmas.

“I hope this message reaches the perpetrators of these acts of stupidity and downright thuggery and hopefully they will consider their actions before engaging in such childish and thoughtless behaviour.”

Martin McDaid is a volunteer with Mourne Search and Rescue. He revealed it is only five months since the organisation secured a dozen life rings. Due to thefts and vandalism, only four are left.

Mr McDaid said, “We have had at least four incidents in the last few weeks, one of them where a life ring was taken from the water wall and thrown into the garden of a house.

“Things have really gotten out of hand and at this stage we would be calling on council to look at putting up cameras.

“Five months ago we got 12 rings but that is already down to four. We originally thought they were being thrown into the river and washed away but we have been keeping an eye and we really don’t know if they are being stolen or where they are going.

“It’s a sad state of affairs,” Mr McDaid added.