Lifford GAA club aiming high with pitch refurb plans

A LOCAL GAA club has decided the only way around flooding issues at their ground is to raise the playing pitch by almost four feet.

Naomh Padraig GAA Club, Lifford, has applied to Donegal County Council for permission to increase the height of their field at The Roughan, by 1.2 metres (3.93 ft).

During the devastating floods of December 2015, the pitch was submerged in a sea of water up to the height of the perimeter fence after the nearby River Foyle overflowed. The playing surface hasn’t been the same since, so the club has decided to replace it with an all-weather pitch, four feet above.

Naomh Padraig secretary and clubman, Dessie McDermott, said work would start as soon as planning permission is granted and would cost in the region of 200,000 euro.

“Basically, we are being forced to take this measure following last year’s flooding, but the works will have no negative effect on neighbouring properties,” Mr McDermott told the Strabane Chronicle.

“We bought that pitch in 1979 and that was the first time it was ever unplayable, it has never recovered fully from that flood.

“So, as soon as we get planning permission we intend to start bringing in landfill.”

If and when work starts, the club’s 14 underage and adult teams will be forced to use neighbouring grounds in Convoy, Castlefinn, Raphoe (Deele College) and even Strabane.

Mr McDermott said the bulk of the 200,000 euros will come for various grants, however, the club will also have to raise their own share. As a result, a major fund-raising drive will get underway shortly. The Naomh Padraig senior team finished second from the bottom of the lowest division in the all county league last season.

Mr McDermott concluded that he hopes the rise of the pitch will coincide with a climb up the league table for the men from the county town.