Local scientist at the forefront of battling cancer

A STRABANE scientist at the forefront of the global battle against pancreatic cancer is leading new research that could deliver improved treatment options for patients.

Pancreatic cancer is the fourth most common cause of cancer-related deaths globally and has the worst survival statistics of the 21 most common forms of cancer, with only three per-cent of patients surviving five or more years after their initial diagnosis. While other forms of cancer have seen survival rates improve significantly over the past four decades, the survival rate for pancreatic cancer has remained unchanged.

Last year, Ulster University scientists identified a new therapy that can selectively target pancreatic cancer tumours using microbubble technology combined with harmless sound

waves.

The novel combined therapy was found to spare healthy tissue and reduce the side effects of conventional treatment, as well as deliver improved reductions in the size of the most common pancreatic tumour known as Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

Now a new Ulster University study led by Strabane man John Callan, in partnership with the University of Oxford, will investigate if the microbubble technology can provide a similar boost alongside traditional radiotherapy treatments.

Originally from Laurel Drive in Strabane, Professor Callan is regarded as one of Ireland’s leading scientists. The former St Columb’s College student revealed to the Strabane Chronicle last year how the memory of his late mother Annie, who passed away in 2007 from breast cancer, was an inspiration for the work he was involved in.

Outlining the latest breakthroughs he and his team have made, Professor Callan said, “It is well known that oxygen levels in pancreatic tumours are extremely low and certain cancer treatments require a good supply of oxygen to be effective. Last year, we demonstrated that by combining our microbubble technology with ultrasound we can help deliver oxygen to pancreatic tumours and help improve oxygen levels in the tumour.

“This latest strand of research will look specifically at radiotherapy, a treatment used by almost half a million people undergoing cancer treatment annually. It is a very effective way of controlling symptoms but it is limited by poor oxygen supply. By examining our microbubble technology in combination with radiotherapy, we hope to improve its effect on pancreatic cancer.”

The project has been made possible through funding of £180,000 from the national charity Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund (PCRF).

“We are really grateful to PCRF for supporting this study which we hope can make a real difference to pancreatic cancer patients in the future,” Professor Callan added.