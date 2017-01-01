How many homes would £400 million heat?

AN SDLP member has described it as ironic that the local council received a presentation on a warm homes scheme the same day as the renewable energy debacle was unfolding at Stormont.

Derry City and Strabane District Council met with Oliver McHugh of the Department of Communities earlier this month where they were updated on the government’s Affordable Warmth Scheme.

The deputation coincided with revelations coming out of Stormont about the Renewable Heat Incentive which could cost the public purse £400 million.

Shauna Cusack of the SDLP said it was ironic Mr McHugh was promoting a warm home scheme at the same time things were hotting up in Belfast.

“I don’t envy your task, coming here today to talk about a heating scheme given what we have heard in the past 24 hours,” Cllr Cusack said.

“I think it is ironic however, given the scandal engulfing our First Minister. How many homes could £400 million have heated?

“It is a sad day to be talking about a heating scheme when our First Minister does not give two hoots.”

Oliver McHugh told councillors that using information provided by elected representatives, the Department of Communities found that out of 2,000 homes surveyed, 82 per-cent were found to be in fuel poverty. A further 64 per-cent were deemed to be in severe fuel poverty. He also revealed that the income threshold had been changed to enable everyone on benefits to apply. Previously some people on DLA had found themselves ineligible to apply because they were marginally over the £20,000 cut-off threshold.

As of October 31 this year, over £34 million worth of energy efficiency approvals had been made, Oliver McHugh added.

The current scheme is expected to run until March 31, 2017. For more information on the Affordable Warmth Scheme contact 0300 200 7874.