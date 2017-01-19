+44 (0)28 7188 2100
McCabe rolls back the years

Posted: 8:01 am January 19, 2017
By Conor Sharkey
c.sharkey@strabanechronicle.com
Success for Strabane Athletic Club.

STRABANE man Jason McCabe rolled back the years at the weekend when winning gold at the North West Open Athletics Championships.

Three competitors from the newly formed Strabane Athletic Club made the trip and between them they brought home six golds and one silver medal.

For McCabe it was his first time in 27 years to pull on the Strabane Athletic Club jersey.

Showing no signs of rust though, he threw 10m in the shot putt to win the Masters 40 category.

Mark McBrearty also had a superb day, winning the senior men’s 60m sprint in a stunning time of 7.6 seconds.

He then went on to claim gold and silver in the triple jump and shot putt events respectively.

McBrearty’s achievements were made all the more impressive by the fact it was his first time ever to compete in either of the events.

Club captain Trevor McGlynn was in fine form too, racking up victories in the M35 60m sprint, shot putt and triple jump. In doing so he ran and jumped his fastest time and distance in five years.

FULL STORY IN TODAY'S STRABANE CHRONICLE

