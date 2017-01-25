McCORMACK, Mary Agnes

McCORMACK (née McCloskey) (Dunamanagh) January 21st, 2017. Mary Agnes, R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Patsy, much loved mother of Gerard, Carmel, John, Patricia and the late Eugene and sister of Annie and the late Tony. Funeral took place from her home, 225 Berryhill Road, Dunamanagh on Tuesday January 24th at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Killenagh, Dunamanagh at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.