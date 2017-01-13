New Alley guide hints at celebrations to mark ten years

In what will be its tenth year in business, Strabane’s Alley Theatre has just revealed details of its programme for early 2017.

Music, art, drama and comedy will all be on offer over the next four months with just about something for everyone.

On January 20 the theatre will come alive to the sound of The Drifters while Lisa McHugh, Bagatelle, Brian Kennedy and Bee Gees tribute Stayin’ Alive are all set to hit the local stage.

In what has become a favourite on the music calendar, the Brass Band League will return in April with up to 20 bands from all over Ireland taking part.

As always drama performances are key to the Spring programme with the Strabane Drama Festival running from March 24 to April 1.

Nine nights of quality drama have been lined up with drama groups from the length and breadth of Ireland set to perform.

Comedian Kevin McAleer will be returning to Strabane on February 17 with his brand new show ‘Saying Yes to Yes’.

Other top comedy performances coming to the Alley this season include the Give My Head Peace gang and firm favourite Conal Gallen who will be providing the laughs on April 29.

One woman show ‘I’ll Tell My Ma’ by Patricia Gormley has also been signed up and will tell of the adventures in the lives of four generations of one West Belfast family.

Mind reader David Meade will be amazing audiences next month while exhibitions include Marks of Time by Manus Deery and Wild Atlantic Way by Janet Hoy.

To mark ten years of the Alley Theatre, a special anniversary exhibition is being organised while a one-off performance from The Arts Academy, Encore PAA and Dance Kraze will also light up the local stage.