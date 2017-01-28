New publication from Strabane author Caroline

‘The Belfast Girl’ is the new novel from Strabane-born author, Caroline Doherty de Novoa.

Set in New York and Belfast, the book follows Caroline’s debut novel, ‘Dancing with Statues’ in 2013.

“I can’t quite believe it has been four years since my first novel Dancing with Statues was published,” Caroline remarked.

“At the time, I thought I’d get another novel out within the year but I now realise that was somewhat ambitious.”

In the intervening years Caroline edited and co-authored another book – a work of non-fiction – called ‘Was Gabo an Irishman? Tales from Gabriel García Márquez’s Colombia’.

“It sets out the experiences of 20 writers from various countries, spanning three continents, about their lives and experiences in Colombia,” she continued. “I’m very proud of it, especially as it shows a different side to my second home.”

Regarding The Belfast Girl, Caroline explained that the central incident is the illegal sale of a baby girl involving New Yorker Janet, who is in her late 30s, and 17-year-old Belfast girl Emma.

“Quite soon afterwards, Janet finds out Emma lied about who the baby’s father was and everyone else believes the baby has been kidnapped,” Caroline continued. “But Janet decides to keep the child anyway, setting off a chain of events that will reverberate for decades afterwards in a story that moves from Belfast to New York and back again.”

The book will be available on Kindle from February 2 (and is currently available for pre-order). The paperback will go on sale in early March, with the e-book in other formats to follow later in the spring.

“We are currently finalising plans for a formal launch and signing in Strabane when the paperback is out so watch this space,” Caroline concluded.

For more information on The Belfast Girl, log onto www.carolinedohertydenovoa.com