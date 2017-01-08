No additional cost to public purse to keep court open

THE North’s justice minister has said there will be no extra cost to the public purse in keeping Strabane’s courthouse open.

Claire Sugden announced in October this year that she was reversing plans by her predecessor David Ford to shut six court buildings.

In unveiling his closure plans back in February, David Ford claimed the move would save almost £1.5 million per year at a time when the NI Courts and Tribunals Service was facing a £2.3 million cut to its budget.

But after taking over the justice portfolio in May, Claire Sugden said that having examined the issue and the impact it would have on court users, she was halting the closures.

Decision

She said it was not a decision she had reached lightly and that she realised savings would have to be made elsewhere.

In a response to a Stormont question from David Ford last week, the current justice minister has now claimed there will be no additional cost associated with keeping the six court buildings.

David Ford asked the minister to detail how much the decision not to proceed with the rationalisation of the court estate will cost the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunal Service, the Northern Ireland Prison Service and the PSNI over the next three years.

Claire Sugden replied, “There are no additional costs associated with the decision not to close the courthouses. As I indicated in the Assembly on October 25, I decided not to rationalise the court estate in the context of the Executive’s Programme for Government; the publication of the Review of Civil and Family Justice published by Lord Justice Gillen; my focus on Problem Solving Justice; and the developing digital justice environment.

Concern

“In reaching my decision, I was conscious of the concern within local communities about the adverse impact the closures would have on access to justice and the ongoing judicial reviews which were challenging the adequacy of the consultation process leading to the decision to close the six courts.

“I reversed the decision to close the courthouses to allow for proposals for alternative uses to be developed and full public consultation to be undertaken,” Claire Sugden added.