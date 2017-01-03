OIl thieves target couple’s home on Christmas Day

CALLOUS thieves chose Christmas Day to steal hundreds of pounds worth of home heating oil from a Sion Mills couple’s home.

Michael and Paula Barr spent the day with a relative but returned home to Garvan Court to discover that their oil tank had been cleaned out.

Paula told the Strabane Chronicle she could not believe criminals had targeted her home on Christmas Day.

“We were up at my mum’s for Christmas dinner as we do every year and when we came home we were able to put the heating on. But the next morning the smell of oil in the utility room was awful. Michael went out to check the tank and found it was empty,” Paula said.

Prior to the burglary there had been close to 1,000 litres in the couple’s oil tank. As well as having to replace the fuel, they also face having to stump up to repair the damaged tank.

“They broke the filter off the tank so they could siphon it out,” Paula said.

“And you can see on the back door where they tried to prise their way in.

“This is the second time this has happened although the first time they didn’t get away with any oil. But the front and back doors were badly broken up where they tried to get in.

“I have no idea who is doing it but they have little to be at. It would suit them better if they went and got themselves a job,” Paula added