One third of non-domestic RHI recipients in Tyrone

A breakdown of recipients of the non-domestic Renewable Heating Incentive (RHI) scheme by post code has revealed a considerable number in Co Tyrone.

The figures, obtained by the BBC, suggests that around 342 recipients are based around the Dungannon and South Tyrone area.

Advertisement

However around 38 are also located in post codes associated with the Strabane district, and a further 18 in the Castlederg area.

It’s estimated that approximately 725 of the 2,128 recipients – or one third – have post codes mainly associated with Tyrone.

The data obtained by the BBC also shows a considerable number of the recipients are involved in the poultry industry.

The top four post code areas (Dungannon, Armagh and Ballymena) are all located in areas with large poultry factories

However the data doesn’t denote how many of the recipients submitted applications during the controversial spike period of September to November 2015.

Some 984 applications were received during this time, just after the cut to the subsidy was announced and before it was implemented.

The 984 applications added significantly to the overall cost, which has been put at £490m over the next 20 years.