Ornaments stolen from grave of crash victim

ORNAMENTS have been stolen from the grave of a young Strabane man who lost his life on the roads last summer.

The family of Donal Kildea recently revealed that three items have gone missing from Strabane cemetery – ornaments depicting a fox and two badgers.

Donal Kildea (21) from Strabane, died in July after the silver Peugeot 406 car he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the Longland Road, between Dunamanagh and Claudy.

At the time, the young man’s death sent shockwaves throughout north Tyrone.

Donal’s grandmother, Ann Kildea said the family is appalled at the theft.

“My daughter went to the graveyard to visit her nephew’s grave and discovered the three ornaments were stolen,” Mrs Kildea said. “Donal is only buried five and a half months.”

She continued, “I think it’s disgraceful that someone could even think to go to someone’s grave and steal anything.”

Mrs Kildea explained that since the theft occurred the family had made an appeal through Facebook to have the items returned or tracked down. However no information as to their whereabouts has so far been forthcoming.

“If anyone hears anything, please let a member of the family know,” she added.

The theft comes just three months after another grave desecration at the same cemetery. Back in November ornaments were scattered and the stones stolen from the grave of Louise Diver.

The 20-year-old student and volunteer worker took her own life in 2015 after suffering a campaign of abuse at the hands of bullies.

Local parish priest, Fr Declan Boland said the previous desecration “defied comprehension.”