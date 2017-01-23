Pensioners targeted by oil thieves

TWO pensioners have had their heating oil stolen in separate incidents in Sion Mills.

Thieves struck at properties in Churchside Court and Marshall’s Row overnight between Thursday and Friday (February 12 & 13), causing serious damage to both oil tanks. The PSNI is appealing for witnesses and local community worker Andy Patton said people needed to be on their guard.

“People need to be looking out for their neighbours, that is the biggest weapon we have here against these people,” Mr Patton said.

“We need to be pro-active rather than reactive and my advice would be, if you hear a dog barking at night in a nearby property, it isn’t barking for no reason.

“Go and check it out, or alternatively contact the PSNI right away. Chances are they are on patrol anyway and would be only to happy to lend assistance,” the community worker added.

PSNI Sergeant Brown said that anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area should get in contact on the 101 non-emergency number, quoting the reference number 253 13/01/16.