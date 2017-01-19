Peter scoops Discover Bundoran cover shot

A PHOTOGRAPHER from Strabane has this week seen one of his photos become the cover image for the new Discover Bundoran brochure.

Peter Mayne took the striking image of his nephew Arran jumping off the diving boards at Roguey in the seaside town whilst on a day trip with some family last August.

Commenting on the picture, Bundoran tourism officer Shane Smyth said, “We just fell in love with the photograph as soon as we saw it and knew it was the one we wanted to use on this year’s cover. It encompasses Bundoran perfectly – a fun family destination.”

Peter himself is an accomplished photographer and a huge fan of the Wild Atlantic Way, many shots of which can be found in his blog via his website www.petermaynephoto.com and on his Instagram account.

Peter attended the brochure launch in Bundoran on Monday of this week where he was presented with a framed copy of the brochure cover.

Shane added “We would like to thank Peter for granting us permission to use this fantastic image and we look forward to seeing more of his work very soon.”