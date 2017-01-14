Police contacted following traffic warden abuse



STRABANE was the only town in Tyrone where police were contacted following an incident of abuse against a traffic warden in the past year.

Coalisland has hit the headlines in recent weeks following complaints from traffic attendants of “very aggressive” abuse. But according to statistics just released by the Department for Infrastructure, no formal reports were made to the PSNI prior to November 30.

Parking attendants have only recently been deployed in

Coalisland amid criticism over a lack of penalties issued in the town.

Advertisement

For the past six years not a single parking ticket was written up.

One of the most vocal critics of the lack of traffic attendants in Coalisland has been the DUP’s Maurice Morrow and in a Stormont question to Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard recently, he asked for details of all instances during 2016 where traffic attendants had to call the PSNI.

Chris Hazzard revealed that between January 1 and November 30 a total of 35 incidents were reported, spread out across 12 towns and cities in the North.

The biggest offenders were in Belfast where 12 complaints were made during the 11 month period.

Next was Ballymena where the police were contacted four times in relation to the abuse of a traffic attendant.

Only one single report was made from Tyrone and that was in relation to an incident in Strabane in September. No further details of the altercation were published.

Independent councillor on Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patsy Kelly, said that while it was good to see such a low figure, one incident was still one too many.

“Our traffic wardens are doing a job just like anyone else is doing their job and they should be free to get on with their duties without fear of abuse.

“I am not aware of the circumstances of this incident but I would imagine it was someone who got a ticket and wasn’t best pleased with it.

“But that is no reason to abuse someone simply going about their day’s work.

“Yes the figure is low and that has to be welcomed but one incident of this nature is still one too many,” Cllr Kelly added.

Where incidents took place

Antrim: 3

Armagh 1

Belfast 12

Ballymena 4

Ballymoney 3

Banbridge 3

Larne 2

Lurgan 1

Newry 3

Portstewart 1

Saintfield 1

Strabane 1