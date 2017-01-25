Police step up patrols following crimewave

THE PSNI has increased its patrols following a string of thefts in Strabane.

In the most recent incident, a blue coloured Mini Cooper was stolen from the Liskey Road overnight between Tuesday and today (Wednesday).

The car was later found abandoned following a collision close to the Fyfin Road at Victoria Bridge.

In a separate incident, a house was burgled in the Woodbury Heights area of Ballymagorry on Thursday night last.

It is understood jewellery and other items were taken.

The crimes come hot on the heels of a number of oil thefts in Sion Mills recently.

Speaking following the surge in criminal activity, the PSNI has confirmed that extra patrols have been put on the streets.

PSNI Sgt Brown said, “Police in Strabane have been out patrolling the night shifts this week, specifically trying to disrupt the activities of would-be burglars.

“The public may have seen us in the Sion Mills and Newtownstewart areas in particular. I would remind people that there were a couple of thefts of home heating oil in the Sion Mills area last week overnight. If you see something suspicious, report it,” Sgt Brown added.

Anyone with information about any of the recent incidents can contact the police on the non-emergency 101 number.