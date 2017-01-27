Prayers flood in for Billy after devastating setback

CHARLOTTE Caldwell has made an impassioned plea for people to pray for her critically ill son Billy after he was placed into an induced coma following a series of severe seizures.

It was a blue light ambulance race to a Los Angeles Hospital late on Friday evening to save Billy.

He was eventually sedated in desperate attempts to stop the seizures.

But when the embattled 11-year-old Castlederg boy came around on Sunday the seizures sparked off again, meaning Billy had to be placed in an induced coma.

“The seizures just started on Friday evening and I couldn’t get them stopped,” said Charlotte who was speaking from Billy’s hospital bedside.

“I started the rescue meds and got the oxygen on him but nothing was working so I had to dial 911.

“They rushed us to the nearest hospital where they worked on him and got him out of the seizure.”

Billy was then transferred to the LA Children’s Hospital where he was already receiving his treatment.

“After all the medications on Sunday morning they let him wake up,” explained Charlotte.

“He was all right for a few hours then the seizures started again so they had to sedate him and put him in an induced coma.

“Dr Nordli thinks that after not having a seizure for so long that once he had one, his brain went into hyper-mode and sparked more and more seizures.

“My eyes are filled with tears as I am sitting beside Billy’s hospital bed completely heartbroken.

“I’m finding it difficult to find the words as this is incomprehensible.

“The reality is I am hurting so very badly now and trying to find the words to pray. Billy is so innocent and vulnerable.

“I don’t understand why this is happening. Please pray for Billy and light candles. He needs all the help he can get right now.”

Billy has been in America for five months seeing epilepsy specialists looking for a cure to stop these seizures.

Doctors have so far been successfully using cannabis oil to stop the seizures and help reduce the size of the lesion in Billy’s brain, which is the cause of his life-threatening epilepsy seizures, so as to allow safe surgery.

Currently it is so large, surgery to remove it would require taking out an entire lobe, taking away his memory and communication abilities.

Any thought of surgery now has to be postponed.

Charlotte said, “This is a huge setback for us. We were scheduled for an MRI in six to eight weeks but now that has to be postponed, as after this, his wee brain will be inflamed and swollen, so it won’t give a true picture and we have to give it time to get better.

“I am just devastated.

“Every time we think there is hope on the horizon there is another crisis situation like this.

“He was changing into a different little boy and everything seemed to be going so well.”

Billy’s older brother Kyle has flown over to offer comfort and support to Billy and his mother at this time of need.

Medical bills mounting

MEANWHILE the hospital costs are escalating. As Charlotte was sitting praying by her son’s bedside she received a $3,000 plus bill for her 911 call and ambulance ride. Added to that the bills for in-patient care Charlotte has the extra pressure of how they will afford to continue getting Billy the treatment he needs to save his life and allow them to bring him home again.

• To donate text Keep81 to 70070 or donate online at the links provided on the Keep Billy Alive Facebook page