PSNI’s cash windfall

TRANSPORTING wind turbine parts along Strabane’s roads has turned into big business for the PSNI, with tens of thousands of pounds being generated every year.

Police officers helping to guide turbine components along the main A5 between Derry and Omagh has become an increasingly common sight.

Through the Freedom of Information Act, it can now be revealed that rather than helping out free of charge, the PSNI has been billing the wind industry tens of thousands of pounds for their services.

A PSNI spokesperson said they were duty-bound to help control the movements of abnormally large loads and that the policy of ‘cost-recovery’ for providing the service was in line with practice across the UK and Europe.

But Policing Board member and MLA Daniel McCrossan has questioned how the relatively new cash stream is being spent.

He said if the money was being raised in West Tyrone then it should be spent enhancing policing in West Tyrone. He said it was something he would be following up with the Policing Board.

Figures show that in Strabane in the past two years, the wind industry requested the assistance of the PSNI on 20 occasions.

These included shepherding turbine parts from as far away as Larne and Belleek along local roads to locations in Castlederg, Killeter and Altamuskin outside Omagh.

Two operations in January and February of last year, which spanned 23 days and saw turbines moved from Lisahally Docks in Derry to Seegronan Wind Farm in Castlederg, saw the PSNI rake in almost £37,000.

In total between February 2015 and October 31, 2016, the local policing budget received a boost of £148,000 through the billing of wind industry firms.

Outlining their position, the PSNI Chief Inspector of Road Police, Diane Pennington said, “As the chief constable is the only person empowered to control the movements of abnormal loads, there is a duty of care on the PSNI to ensure that the permitted route, time and date of movements are suitable and risk-assessed in compliance with current health and safety guidelines. Additionally, police are the only body empowered to stop or direct traffic – this cannot be devolved to a self-escort team.”

Chief Inspector Pennington said that under the law, the police must be notified when abnormal loads are being moved. Where excessive weight is involved, Transport NI must give its approval as well, to ensure the route is structurally capable of carrying the load.

“The PSNI has implemented a policy of cost-recovery for escorting abnormal loads which is in line with practice across the UK and Europe,” the officer added.

Assembly member Daniel McCrossan said though he would be interested in finding out where the £148,000 clawed in through the transportation of wind turbines along Strabane’s road network was going.

The Assembly member revealed how he had contacted police following a double road tragedy outside Omagh recently, only to be told that no one was available to speak to him because all personnel were at the scene.

The financial pressures on policing were obvious and any fresh funding needed to be pumped into easing the strain, Daniel McCrossan said.

“Concerns were raised at the last public meeting of the Policing Board about this very issue and about the number of police escorting these turbines and whether it is having an impact on the normal duties of officers,” said the MLA.

“There are clear pressures there and what I would like to find out is, if this money is being raised in West Tyrone, is it being used to enhance policing in West Tyrone?

“I welcome the fact that the PSNI has found an alternative funding stream but I do intend to seek clarification on where this money is being spent.”