More public loos in Strabane than across Derry city

A REVIEW of all of Strabane’s public toilets is to be carried out, after it emerged there are more loos in the district than there are across the entire Derry City.

Councillors were told at a recent meeting there are currently nine operational public toilets across the Strabane district, compared to just one at Derry’s Victoria Market.

Members of the Health and Community Committee have now agreed to set up a working group to look at the disparity and possibly introduce further public conveniences to the city.

The working group will also assess the need for future provision, consider usage of each public toilet and look at anti-social behaviour, vandalism and substance misuse related to the town and city’s public loos.

Councillors were told that while local authorities are not obliged to provide public toilets, they are considered a vital service for both residents and visitors.

“They are especially important for certain groups, such as the elderly or those with certain health conditions, as well as for tourists. Public toilets can support businesses in boosting customer footfall, by giving people more confidence to move around the city and district and helping to keep the council area clean,” council’s head of Health and Community Well-being told the Guildhall.

It was recommended council sets up an officer/member working group to consider all related matters relevant to the review of public conveniences across the district area. Councillors were told the review could spell significant expenditure, depending on the decisions that are made.

But Sinn Féin’s Karina Carlin said it was a “piece of work that has to be done”.