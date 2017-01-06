Rapist runs up £10,000 legal bill

A CONVICTED rapist who has repeatedly sacked solicitors in his two year battle against criminal charges has racked up a legal bill of almost £10,000.

Eamon Foley is due to go on trial in the crown court in February accused of breaching a judge imposed Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

He has also been ordered to stand trial in relation to a charge of driving without insurance.

The charge relating to his alleged refusal to sign the sex offenders register dates back almost two years but for various reasons, including fall outs with defence teams, the case has been dogged by delays.

As he prepares to go to court again, the Strabane Chronicle can reveal that since the allegations against him were brought, Foley’s legal bill has rocketed towards £10,000.

The 57-year-old, of Drennan Road in Castlederg, has been under a number of conditions including sex offender registration and a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) since his release from custody in 2008 for the rape of 91-year-old Mary Anne McLaughlin.

Ms McLaughlin died four weeks after the attack which took place in her caravan on the outskirts of Castlederg in 1999.

Foley vehemently denies that he refused to sign the sex offenders register and he recently took to Facebook to claim the authorities, including the RUC, PSNI, Probation Service and solicitors, are involved in a conspiracy against him.

Following a Freedom of Information request, the Court Service has now confirmed it originally received Foley’s case back in February 10, 2015.

Since then and between hearings in the magistrates court and the crown court, £3,454 has been spent employing juries and security staff.

Meals supplied to the jury panel as well as standard overheads have also contributed to that figure.

The big winners from Foley’s ongoing battle though have been his various legal advisors.

The Legal Services Agency NI has revealed that fees totalling £2,237 were paid to one solicitor in respect of crown court proceedings while a junior counsel was paid a further £2,355.

Foley then dismissed his legal team on October 24 this year.

A further £1,178 was then paid to another junior counsel before Foley again sacked his legal team on October 26.

Earlier this month the Strabane Chronicle revealed how the 57-year-old had turned to social media in his latest bid to clear his name.

He has always denied involvement in the rape of Mary Anne McLaughlin and using Facebook, he has again claimed his innocence.

Foley wrote, “There was no DNA taken as you will see in this report. RUC invented statements.

“My main aim now is to expose all these thugs so people are aware how solicitors worked with the RUC in the cover up game of the true facts of what happened at Mary Ann McLaughlin’s. Not one statement adds up.”