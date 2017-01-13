Man in his 70s seriously ill after Newtownstewart crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious crash on the Plumbridge Road in Newtownstewart this morning (Friday).

The single vehicle collision, involving a grey coloured Toyota Verso, occurred shortly before 10.25am close to the junction of the A5 Beltany Road.

Advertisement

The driver, a local man aged in his 70’s, was taken to Altnagelvin Area Hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are being described as “serious”.

The PSNI is appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Plumbridge Road this morning and who may have witnessed the collision to contact officers in Strabane on 101 quoting reference 332 of 13/01/17.