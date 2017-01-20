Seventeen sick days average for council employees



EMPLOYEES at Derry City and Strabane District Council take an average of 17 sick days each year, according to the latest official figures.

The issue of absenteeism within the local council was dealt with in a report carried out by the Northern Ireland Audit Office into the council’s affairs during the 2015/16 financial year.

While the report mainly deals with financial matters, it highlights that for the 12 months to the end of March 2016, the average number of sick days in the council was 17 days per full time employee.

The audit report was discussed on Thursday at a meeting of the council’s Assurance, Audit and Risk Committee in the Guildhall.

During the discussion, Ulster Unionist councillor Derek Hussey highlighted that the 17 days mentioned was the equivalent of three and a half weeks per employee.

Cllr Hussey said he was aware that long-term absences among the council’s workforce could ‘skew’ the absenteeism figures.

However, he asked if there were more details about the range of absences within the council which would allow the council to see if they was a problem within certain departments or whether it was a ‘general’ issue across the organisation.

A representative of the Northern Ireland Audit Office told the meeting that they had only dealt briefly with the issue of absenteeism in their report and it would be up to the council itself to look at the matter in more depth.

In response, Cllr Hussey said he agreed that it was something that the council’s human resources officer was ‘best-placed’ to deal with.

At this point in the meeting, the council’s chief executive, John Kelpie, said that a full report on absenteeism within the council was being brought to a committee meeting every six months.

The local council was set up in April 2015 following the amalgamation of Derry City Council and Strabane District Council.

Mr Kelpie said that the level of absenteeism had fallen in the first six months of the council’s second year of existence and described this as ‘good news’.

However, the council’s chief executive admitted that there was ‘some considerable way’ to go and said the issue of absenteeism within the organisation was ‘being managed’.