St Patrick’s Hall is set to host a rootin’, tootin’ wild western of a show next month – YEHAAAW!

‘Snow White and the Seven Bandits’ is a fresh take on the classic fairy-tale and with line-dancing, classic country and western tunes and plenty of yehaws, you’ll be reaching for your stetson before the show is even half started.

Produced by St Patrick’s Hall Theatre Group, ‘Snow White and the Seven Bandits’ is a brand new and original show from writer and director, Eddie Flanagan.

“We started production just after Halloween,” explained choreographer, Caroline Barker. “It’s set in the Wild West so it has very much a country scene.

“Instead of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, it’s Snow White and the Seven Bandits and in this case they’re goldminers.

“It’s the classic Snow White story but it’s been adjusted. For example, instead of a prince, there’s a handsome sheriff.

It’s the traditional story with a twist.

“Plus there’s loads of comedy and humour in it.”

Featuring Bernard Harpur as the dame – who in this case is Snow White’s Godmother – and with Brian McDevitt directing a live band, Snow White and the Seven Bandits is described as a show for the whole family, young and old.

“It’s been very good fun so far,” Caroline continued. “It’s quite complex but it works. And it’s suitable even for young children.

“As well as Brian McDevitt, Eddie Flanagan and myself as choreographer, we have a great team working on the set and production.

“As well as the cast, there’s a chorus of about 35, so it’s a big production.

“All the music is very country and western. There’s Dolly Parton songs, Kenny Rodgers, Hillbilly Rock – it’s got a great feel to it.

“The way the set is going to be done, as soon as you walk into St Pat’s Hall it’ll feel like a good country and western theme.”

• ‘Snow White and the Seven Bandits’ runs from Friday February 3 until Saturday February 11 (excluding Thursday February 9). Tickets are priced at £8 (£6 conc) from the box office, which opens this Friday at St Pat’s Hall between 11am and 2pm. For further information call 028 7188 2483.