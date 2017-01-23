St Theresa’s pupils raise awareness of pollution

PUPILS at St Theresa’s Primary School in the Glebe have been doing their bit to raise awareness of the plastic pollution in the earth’s oceans.

As a Global Learning school St Theresa’s feel it is important to educate pupils on world global issues outlined in the 17 Global Goals for Sustainable Development.

While learning about the topic ‘Water’ in their classroom and global environmental issues such as the ‘Great Pacific Garbage Patch’, pupils have been researching companies around the world who are actively trying to reduce and recycle the amount of plastic in the oceans. One such company pupils discovered was a surfboard fin manufacturer from Byron Bay in Australia called Five-Oceans. Five Oceans manufacture surfboard fins from 100 per-cent recycled ocean plastic.

Teacher, Shane Coyle said, “We found out from their website (www.five-oceans.co) that they were collecting plastic bottle caps for an eco-sculpture. Like most other schools in the country, pupils drink milk every day from plastic bottles, so our Eco-Team decided to start collecting the lids so we could send them to Five Oceans and be part of their eco-sculpture project.”

Five Oceans are hoping to unveil their 7ft surfboard fin sculpture at this year’s Byron Bay Surf Festival.

“Currently pupils have collected around 2,000 bottle caps and hope to have them posted off before the end of the school term. With school budgets stretched and cost of delivery to Australia from Ireland being very expensive we approached past pupil, local businessman and surfer, James Garvey from Rossnowlagh Surf School. James has been a fantastic help towards our project and kindly sponsored the postage costs for sending our bottle caps to Australia,” Mr Coyle added.