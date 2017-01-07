Strabane claimants to get Universal Credit from 2018

THE government’s new ‘Universal Credit’ scheme will be rolled out across Strabane from January 2018.

Communities Minister Paul Givan has announced that the new payment scheme will go live across some parts of Northern Ireland late in 2017 with full implementation by September 2018.

Universal Credit will change how individual’s receive their benefits, including jobseeker’s allowance, employment support allowance, income support, housing benefit and tax credits.

About 300,000 households will be impacted, with benefit claimants in Limavady seeing the changes first, followed by Ballymoney, Magherafelt and Strabane.

Cookstown, Newcastle and Ballynahinch will be last to see Universal Credit introduced.

Paul Givan said all those impacted by the new system would be contacted ahead of its introduction.

Letters have already been sent out by the Department for Communities advising people of changes in how their benefits will be paid.

Paul Givan said that his department considered direct payment into a bank, building society or Credit Union account to be the most efficient, secure and reliable way of making payments. Customers can however continue to use their Post Office accounts.

“In line with how all of the changes to the benefit system have been introduced, the department will contact claimants whose benefits or credits are due to be replaced by Universal Credit in advance of any changes, to guide and assist them through the process. Arrangements will also be introduced for vulnerable claimants who are unable to use the digital service to assist them to make a claim or to report changes,” the minister said.

West Tyrone MLA Michaela Boyle said that following discussions with the local jobs and benefits office, staff members had been fully briefed on the new system and were in a position to offer advice to anyone concerned about what Universal Credit will mean for them.

Michaela Boyle said that while people will see changes in how they receive their benefits, no one would lose out. And no one should panic, the MLA added.

“This is about giving people notice of what is coming down the line,” Mrs Boyle said.

“No one will see their payments change and I have spoken with the local office and they have informed me that anyone with any

queries, they should contact the local office where their minds will be put at ease.

“These letters are going out to inform people of the changes that are going to be made but my advice would be don’t panic.

Everyone will still be entitled to their entitlement. Yes, there will be changes to future payments but you will still get what you are entitled to,” Michaela Boyle added.