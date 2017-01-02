When a Strabane councillor met actress Carrie Fisher

Advertisement A Strabane councillor has recalled how he managed to get up close and photographic with a true Hollywood icon.

Carrie Fisher, better known to the world as Star Wars’ Princess Leia, passed away last week following a cardiac arrest.

Stars from across the globe have paid tribute to the actress, with her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill describing the 60-year-old as a “one of a kind who belonged to us all – whether she liked it or not”.

It was in London in June when independent councillor Paul Gallagher met Carrie Fisher.

The celebrity made no secret of her indignation at being snubbed for the big screen version of Absolutely Fabulous and she made it patently obvious at the movie’s premiere in Leicester Square that she wasn’t happy.

She said that despite knowing many of the cast members, she did not get a call to be in the movie herself. Had she been asked, she would have accepted a role, Fisher told reporters.

Rylan Clark of X Factor fame, Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and pop star Ella Eyre did appear in the film, leaving critics scratching their heads as to why someone of Carrie Fisher’s calibre did not make the cut.

Despite being left out though, Fisher did praise the Ab Fab movie, adding, “It is hilarious, I mean it is comedy gold.”

But recalling how he managed to grab a snap with Princess Leia, Paul Gallagher said it was very clear she was not happy at being snubbed.

“She had the shoulders back as if to say ‘I’m here’,” Paul said.

“She was walking around Leicester (Square) and you could tell that she wasn’t happy.

“When I asked her if she would let me get a photo, she said no problem. But you could tell that she was there to make a point.”