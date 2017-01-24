+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com
Strabane Chronicle Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportSoccer

Strabane footballers return to former clubs

Posted: 9:43 am January 24, 2017
By Tommy Nethery
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
Aaron Walsh has returned to Dergview

Aaron Walsh has returned to Dergview

 
STRABANE’S Warner Mullen is set for a return to Danske Bank Premiership outfit Ballinamallard United.
 
Mullen trained with the Mallards last week and following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Coleraine, Ducks boss
Gavin Dykes said that the North Tyrone man would be returning to Ferney Park.
 
“Warner Mullen is going to join us,” confirmed the manager.
 
Fellow Strabane man Aaron Walsh has meanwhile returned to Championship One outfit Dergview.
 
The former Institute, Loughgall United player joined the Darragh Park outfit from Maiden City and played in Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Armagh City.
 
That result leaves Dergview well placed to finish in the top six.
Posted: 9:43 am January 24, 2017
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
Sigersons to draw up strategy for next five years

HARNESSING into the town of Strabane’s renowned community spirit will be one of the prime objectives of Strabane Sigersons....

McCabe rolls back the years

STRABANE man Jason McCabe rolled back the years at the weekend when winning gold at the North West Open...

Festive PBs for Lifford Strabane athletes

Lifford Strabane athletes end the year by posting personal best times and winning category prizes

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Strabane Chronicle.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Strabane Chronicle is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 15 Main Street, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, BT82 8AS