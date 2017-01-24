Strabane footballers return to former clubs

STRABANE’S Warner Mullen is set for a return to Danske Bank Premiership outfit Ballinamallard United.

Mullen trained with the Mallards last week and following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Coleraine, Ducks boss

Gavin Dykes said that the North Tyrone man would be returning to Ferney Park.

“Warner Mullen is going to join us,” confirmed the manager.

Fellow Strabane man Aaron Walsh has meanwhile returned to Championship One outfit Dergview.

The former Institute, Loughgall United player joined the Darragh Park outfit from Maiden City and played in Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Armagh City.

That result leaves Dergview well placed to finish in the top six.