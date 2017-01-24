Strabane priest sues church of paedophile cover up

Advertisement A STRABANE priest who was shunned by the Catholic Church after blowing the whistle on a paedophile cleric has begun legal action.

Fr John Gallagher is suing the Palm Beach Diocese for libel, claiming he was punished for exposing a visiting priest as a paedophile rather than agreeing to cover it up.

Following Fr Gallagher’s intervention, Jose Palimatton was jailed for six months before being deported out of America back to his native India.

But while Fr Gallagher’s efforts were applauded by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, they were met with criticism from within the church.

In a 23 page law suit Fr Gallagher has now accused the diocese of orchestrating a cover up and campaign of intimidation, slander and libel against him – a campaign he says has destroyed his ability to remain a priest.

This year marks 25 years since John Gallagher was ordained into the priesthood at Melmount Parish Church.

While he remains a clergyman, he is affiliated with no parish and is currently barred from performing pastoral duties.

Speaking after filing the suit against his employers, Fr Gallagher said it was a dark occasion for him personally.

“Today is a sad day,” he said. “Thirty years of my life has been destroyed by the Roman church.”

The controversy started in early January 2015 when Fr Gallagher, then parochial administrator (priest in charge) of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in West Palm Beach, helped investigators to prosecute a fellow priest who showed child porn to a teenager. That priest, Jose Varkey Palimatton, pleaded guilty, served six months and was deported to India in June 2015.

Almost as soon as the incident was reported, the law suit says, the diocese went into cover up mode, ignoring or seeking to stop Fr Gallagher’s repeated efforts to get the church to follow its self-proclaimed policy of ‘zero tolerance’ against the sexual abuse of children.

Rather than focus on child molesters, the diocese launched a campaign to discredit and defame him, the Strabane man says.

The stress drove Fr Gallagher into a hospital with an apparent heart attack. When he was discharged he found the locks had been changed to his church and home, essentially rendering him homeless.

In late January 2016 the diocese issued two news releases designed to discredit him and Bishop Gerald Barbarito ordered each of his pastors to read to every Mass a letter denying any cover up and accusing Fr Gallagher of lying, “causing harm to the church” and causing “embarrassment to my brother priests as well as me”.

Leading the legal challenge on behalf of John Gallagher is West Palm Beach firm Theodore Babbitt.

They say the damage done to their client’s reputation would “live forever on the Internet” and would “follow him throughout his life”.

The legal firm added that the Catholic Church had learnt little from the thousands of previous child abuse allegations made against it.

“What has happened to Fr John Gallagher shows without question that the Catholic Church has learned nothing from its history and continues to cover up acts of priest paedophilia even at the expense of its own priests and that a priest who co-operates with authorities to prosecute child sexual harassment will suffer at the hands of his own church.”