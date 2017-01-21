Strike action ‘the only option we have left’

TEACHERS on the picket lines earlier this week said they had been left with no option but all out strike action.

Around 7,000 members of the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) staged a half day strike in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Advertisement

Ahead of the industrial action, the Department of Education said it was disappointed at the INTO’s decision.

Education Authority chief executive Gavin Boyd said the strike action was “futile” and would “only result in loss of pay for teachers and disruption for schools, pupils and parents”.

But Sion Mills Primary School teacher and member of the INTO’s Northern Committee, Dorothy McGinley, said teachers had run out of options.

Ms McGinley said, “We have tried all avenues whereby we have taken part in pay negotiations, we have spoken to the Education Authority, we have taken part in after-school protests and we have lobbied our politicians. Over and over and over in good faith we have attempted to use other means to address this injustice placed upon us.

“This withdrawal of our labour today is a legitimate way for us to demonstrate our frustration and anger in the face of a disingenuous Education Authority.

“This action was taken because all other avenues have expired and because we feel the Education Authority has shown themselves to have no respect for our profession or hard work.”

Locally eight schools – Sion Mills, Gaelscoil, Holy Cross, St Catherine’s, St Eugene’s, St Columba’s, St Mary’s and St Teresa’s – took part in strike action by refusing to enter their classrooms before 12.30pm.

They are demanding a pay increase for 2015/16 which they say was awarded to all other employees within the education sector.

Dorothy McGinley said that in real terms, teachers today were being paid £60 less than they were in 2008.

She added, “That is despite a significant increase in our workloads and the fact that we have delivered year on year in terms of school performance. We have delivered a quality education even though the system is a broken one.

“What we are looking for is a pay award for 2015/16, the same as other education workers, and we want to see the beginning of talks to agree a multi-year pay deal to close down the issues of teachers’ pay between now and the end of the next Assembly mandate,” said the Sion Mills teacher.

Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh teacher and INTO representative Estelle Magee said the Education Authority’s attitude had left teachers feeling short changed.

“We feel very under-valued,” Ms Magee said.

“The children deserve the best education but we can’t do that when we are underpaid and under-valued.

“Our workloads have increased, stress is a big issue and we are being expected to carry out all these new initiatives yet there has been no pay increase for it.”

With no resolution on the horizon, further strike action looks inevitable however that has yet to be confirmed by the teaching unions.

Meanwhile West Tyrone MLA Michaela Boyle has set up a meeting with Education Minister Peter Weir to discuss the impasse.

Ms Boyle said, “I and my Sinn Féin colleagues met with teachers on picket lines to listen to their concerns over pay. We also met with local principals to discuss these issues. We have organised a meeting with Education Minister Peter Weir to discuss the one per-cent pay rise and other concerns raised by teachers.”

The SDLP’s Daniel McCrossan said the treatment of teachers had been “insulting”.

“When DUP Ministers are on a pre-election spending bonanza, allocating millions to community halls and marching bands, it is a disgrace that teachers have to go on strike for a fair pay offer.

“The priorities of the parties of government – boilers and bands – are completely misplaced. Teachers here have been let down and deserve so much better from Stormont,” he added.