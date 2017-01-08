Studio executives eye up Baronscourt Estate

NEWTOWNSTEWART’S Baronscourt Estate could soon be transformed into a movie set following behind-the-scenes visits by a number of studio executives.

Baronscourt has been home to the Duke of Abercorn’s family since 1612 and is regarded as one of the most spectacular old family estates in Britain or Ireland.

The location has won numerous awards over the years, most recently in 2014 when it was designated as one of the top 50 ‘Great Taste’ locations by the prestigious Great Taste Awards for its venison.

Following a Stormont question by West Tyrone MLA Barry McElduff though, it has emerged several film companies have expressed an interest in getting their teeth into Baronscourt as a possible movie set.



Economy Minister Simon Hamilton has confirmed that a number of “familiarisation visits” have already been facilitated to the estate and that he would continue to promote the stately home as a possible film location.

The North has become an increasingly popular haunt for the movie-making industry, thanks largely to the success of programmes such as Game of Thrones and The Fall. The cameras have also rolled in recent years on big budget productions such as ‘Your Highness’ starring Natalie Portman and James Franco, ‘Dracula Untold’ and ‘The Lost City of Z’ featuring Robert Pattinson and Sienna Miller.

Barry McElduff said that by marketing locations in Tyrone as potential movie sets, it would allow the county to “share or experience the dividend from this growth area in terms of employment, marketing and general economic uplift”.

The economy minister revealed that two locations – Baronscourt and The Argory in Dungannon – have already attracted the eye of film makers.

“My department, through Northern Ireland Screen, endeavours to spread the benefits of film-making as widely as possible across all of Northern Ireland. Film-making is a creative process and while factors such as budget, schedule and travel times all play a part, ultimately the decision where to shoot a particular scene rests with the creative vision of the director.

“Northern Ireland Screen has facilitated a number of familiarisation visits for studio executives to

County Tyrone, specifically to Baronscourt and The Argory in Dungannon.

“These stately homes have the potential to match the criteria sought by a director and Northern Ireland Screen will continue to encourage such visits to County Tyrone where a production’s stated requirements might be met,” the minister added.