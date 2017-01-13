Trio of local heroes save man from bridge plunge



A STRABANE hero says he thought of the family of tragic Smurf (Sean) Diver as he held onto a distressed man, preventing him from jumping off a bridge in the town.

Head of the Town man Luke O’Neill, Killyclogher woman Clodagh Poyntz and Derry bus driver Ronan Ward came across the distressing scene of a man on the railings of a Strabane bridge shortly after 7am on Saturday.

Clodagh and Luke held the man and comforted him, while Ronan stopped the Derry to Dublin bus to help and phone the police.

The trio eventually helped remove the man from the railings to safety. This week they have been hailed heroes.

Luke O’Neill, a 28-year-old self employed painter, was the first on the scene.

“I was walking to work at about 7.15am,” said Luke. “I saw a man on the bridge taking his shoes off and climbing over the railings so I just ran over and grabbed him. I got a hold of him and I just didn’t let go. I was there for a few minutes by myself with him, just holding on for dear life.

“I was telling him to come off the bridge, that if he went into the river he would die. I fish in that river, I know it like the back of my hand. I knew if he went in, he wouldn’t make it. I knew Smurf Diver well. I wouldn’t want any other family to go through the Hell that his poor family went through.

“He was a big fella and he was struggling to get free, he was shouting at me to go away, but I told him there was no way I was going to let him go. I just held on and held on and it was just him and me for about three or four minutes before Clodagh arrived. I was glad to see her.

“I wasn’t even meant to go to work that day. I just told the fella the night before that I would do the job. I think it was fate that I was there. I’m glad I went now.”

Killyclogher woman Clodagh (26) says she came across the traumatic scene on her way to work, turned her car and went back to help.

“I grabbed hold of him and asked him if he was OK. He told me to go away. I said to him that no matter how bad you think things are this isn’t the way out of it. He had his whole body weight learning towards the river and we both held on to him for dear life. He kept saying ‘let me go, let me go’. But I told him we weren’t letting him go. He kept pushing and we were both struggling to keep hold of him.”

Clodagh says the Derry to Dublin bus arrived after 10 minutes of holding the man on the bridge and that the driver phoned the police. She admitted she broke down and cried at the side of the road as the bus driver, Ronan Ward, took hold of the man and held him until police came.