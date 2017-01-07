Triple crown for Dylan

A FORMER Strabane Academy student is still celebrating this week after scooping a top marketing award for the third year on the bounce.

Dylan Burke who recently graduated with a BSc Hons Marketing degree from Ulster University, won the Marketing Institute of Ireland Award for Excellence for being the Best Final Year Student on the course.

This award completes a hat-trick for Dylan who has won the award in each of his three years at Jordanstown.

“I think it’s a nice thing to win, especially since winning three in a row hasn’t been done before,” he said.

“After I won the award for the second time, my course director told me that I was the second person to win it twice, but it had never been won three times.

“I suppose I always had it in the back of my head that it would be nice to win it three times but that wasn’t my main focus. I just kept working as best I could on my course.”

Now employed by Carrickfergus based global technology firm Yelo, Dylan is putting his degree to good effect as the company’s marketing manager involving international travel to USA and China.

Speaking at the awards ceremony last week, Dr Danielle McCartan-Quinn, from the Ulster University said, “These awards recognise the top performers across the range of marketing, entrepreneurship and strategy related programmes. The Ulster University Business School prides itself on delivering courses which enable students to not only reach their academic potential but also allow them to experience the subjects through practical application, developing skills and raising ambition.

“The fact that so many of our leading private sector companies and professional bodies are engaged with both the awards and the learning experience at the Ulster University Business School is testament to the importance of the integrated approach towards preparing students for careers across the business sector.”