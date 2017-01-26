Tyrone men involved in Dublin criminal gang kidnapping

Dramatic details were revealed in Dungannon Crown Court of how four local men got caught up with a criminal gang from Dublin in the kidnapping of a cattle dealer from the Republic of Ireland.

The dealer’s son, originally from Co Meath, but living in Essex, was lured to the North on the pretext of a lucrative business deal involving a meat boning plant near Ballymena, Co Antrim but was kidnapped by an armed gang and held in a container near Castlederg for five days.

During that time demands were made from his father for a ransom of 400,000 euros with the threat of violence to his son.

The ransom demand was negotiated down to 100,000 euros and his son was eventually released in Drogheda, Co Louth, after the reducedamount was left in a hedge.

Four Tyrone men admitted involvement in the tiger-kidnapping plot.

Omagh men Patrick McCaul (44), of Slieveard Rise and Matthew McClean (27), of Glenpark Road pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit blackmail between September 1 and October 7, 2012,

Robert McClean (22), of Deverney Park, Omagh and Martin Arkinson (21) of Ballycoleman Estate in Strabane admitted assisting offenders by buying food stuffs and telephone top-up cards to help in the blackmail.

They will be sentenced next month along with a 59-year-old Scots man, Robert Vevers, of Spango Bridge Cottage, Crawick, in Dumfries.

He had pleaded guilty to the tiger-kidnap and false imprisonment conspiracies.

Vevers travelled with the victim on the ferry from Scotland.

In a detailed submission to the Court on Friday, Prosecution barrister Toby Hedworth QC explained that a Dublin criminal was behind the kidnapping and the four Tyrone men played lesser periphery roles.

The Dublin gang members have been questioned by Garda but there was not enough evidence to put them before a court.

Mr Hedworth said the authorities hope to have them extradited to to the North.

The court was told that Vevers enlisted the help of the criminal elements in Dublin and they, in turn, recruited the men in the Omagh area.

Matthew McLean drove Vevers back to the ferry after the cattle dealer was abducted and McCaul’s phone was also tracked to the Stena ferry terminal at the same time.

During that time both men were in contact with Robert McLean who remained in the Omagh area.

Noel McCaul was captured on CCTV at a shop in Auchnacloy in the company of one of the gang members from the south.

The prosecution accepted that Robert McLean and Arkinson played a lesser role in which they acted as “runners” for the gang, with only limited knowledge of the overall conspiracy.

They were seen on CCTV visiting the Spar shop at the garage in Castlederg and purchasing hot food which it is believed was brought to the container at the bike track where the kidnapped man was being held.

McCaul’s phone was also found to contain the numbers of the father and brother of the kidnap victim.

The prosecution stated that on the evidence it was not possible to establish beyond reasonable doubt that Noel McCaul, Matthew McLean, Robert McLean and Martin Arkinson were part of the gang engaged in the kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Barristers for the four Tyrone men emphasised that their clients were not the main instigators and were peripheral to the overall operation.