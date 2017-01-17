Tyrone schools braced for half-day teachers’ strike

THOUSANDS of pupils across Tyrone are expected to be affected by a half-day strike action over pay on Wednesday.
Members of the Irish National Teacher’s Organisation (INTO) will stage pickets at school gates in Omagh, Strabane and many other towns across Tyrone, as they step up their campaign for a pay rise for 2015-2016 and a “fair wage”.
In Strabane, Holy Cross, St Catherine’s, Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh and St Mary’s College will be impacted along with Sion Mills Primary School, St Columba’s Clady, St Theresa’s, Glebe and St Eugene’s Primary in Victoria Bridge.
Some of the schools in Omagh which will be affected include Sacred Heart College, Omagh CBS, Drumragh Integrated College.
St Ciaran’s College in Ballygawley will also be hit by the strike action, as well as Dean Maguirc in Carrickmore.
A number of the larger primary schools in the Omagh area including Holy Family, St Conor’s and St Mary’s Killyclogher will be affected too by the industrial action.
An offer of a one per-cent rise this year, has been rejected by teachers.
Ann Marie Conway from the local branch of the INTO said teachers were determined to continue in their battle over pay.
“It is very difficult to listen to the minister going on about there being no more money available, when you see them burning money in the RHI scandal.
“We have all had enough, and while this strike will cause disruption for everyone, we have no alternative but to continue,” said Ann Marie.
Chairperson of Management Side representing the employers and the Department of Education, EA Chief Executive Gavin Boyd said, “We had very constructive talks with the teacher unions on 12 January and agreed to a further meeting on 24 January.
“It is difficult to see what can be achieved by this action other than a loss of pay by teachers and disruption for schools, pupils and parents.
“The employers remain committed to engaging in intensive negotiations to attempt to resolve issues connected with industrial action.
“We are encouraged with the agreement to hold further talks. In this context, we urge the teaching unions to end all industrial action and to commit fully to negotiations as agreed.”
And a full day strike action will be held on January 31 by members of the National Association of Schoolmasters/Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) in Strabane, Mid Ulster, and Fermanagh and Omagh.
Posted: 7:35 pm January 17, 2017