Tyrone stars honoured as ‘Gaelic warriors’

SOME of Tyrone’s best known GAA stars have been likened to Gaelic warriors as they were enrolled into the Ancient Clan O’Neill.

Stephen O’Neill, Peter Canavan, Owen Mulligan and Gerard Cavlan – who all helped Tyrone to All Ireland glory – were recently given honorary membership of the Clan and also the Cineál Eoghain, which was once the largest and most powerful clan in Gaelic Ireland.

Dan O’Neill who heads the Clan O’Neill and Mairtin O’Meallain, chair of the Cineál Eoghain said the footballers were an inspiration to future generations.

“These sportsmen are the modern day equivalent of the Gaelic warriors of old who have inspired and continue to inspire young people to take up sport,” said Dan.

Mairtin O’Meallain explained the significance of Cineál Eoghain, a group which contained over a hundred Ulster surnames and many other associated names.

“Their territory stretched from Inishowen through counties Tyrone, Derry and Armagh,” said Mairtin.

“The Council of the Cineál Eoghain was launched after years of planning at the Samhain/Halloween festival in Greencastle this year.”

The modern Council of the Cineal Eoghain say they have a number of clear objectives; to preserve and promote the history, culture and traditions, to help set up or promote modern clans, and to resurrect and run the four Gaelic fire festivals of Imbolc, Bealtaine, Lughnasa and Samhain ‘to reconnect our diverse peoples with their past’.

For those who would like to register a modern clan, the registrations will begin in January 2017 and it is open to all surnames interested in starting a clan.

For more information on Ancient Clan O’Neill and Cineál Eoghain visit www.ancientclanoneill.com.