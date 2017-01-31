Upgrade for Artigarvan water supply

NI Water will begin a 12-week programme of pipelaying work in early February to refurbish and improve the water infrastructure serving the Artigarvan area.

The work, which is due to commence next Monday, February 6, will involve laying approximately 2km of new water main along the Silverhill Road. This NI Water investment will reinforce the existing network, improve the security of supply for local customers and help to safeguard against freeze/ thaw events in winter.

To ensure that work is carried out in the safest possible manner, NI Water’s contractor, BSG Civil Engineering, will implement a road closure on the Silverhill Road between Koram Service Reservoir to the junction of Curlyhill Road.

During the pipelaying, motorists are asked to follow the approved diversion route along the Hollyhill Road and Koram Road. Access will be maintained for residents living within the works area.

Martin Gillen, NI Water’s Project Manager for the scheme, commented: “This is an important scheme for the Artigarvan area which is aimed at delivering an improved level of service for local customers. The new pipeline will boost the security of the local water supply network and importantly will protect against bursts in the area during freeze/thaw events and other emergency situations.

“NI Water, BSG and our technical consultants, McAdam Design, are aware that pipelaying work on local roads can cause inconvenience for members of the local community and we will work to ensure that this contract is carried out with minimal disruption.

“In addition to maintaining access for local residents, letter drops will be carried out and signage will be erected in advance of any pipelaying works getting underway. NI Water and it’s project team would like to thank local residents and road users for their patience and co-operation as we work to improve the water infrastructure serving the Artigarvan area and provide assurance that work will be completed as quickly as possible.”