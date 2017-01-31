Vandals wreak havoc at St Catherine’s Primary School

A POLICE investigation is under way after vandals went on a wrecking spree at St Catherine’s Primary School.

Thugs broke into the school’s Barrack Street site and caused damage to an eco-garden and nursery unit.

Plants were uprooted and bird tables smashed in the award winning eco-garden while children’s toys and other items were destroyed in the nearby nursery facility.

School principal Bridget Wilders described the vandalism as “deeply disappointing”.

The PSNI has launched an investigation and is asking anyone with information to get in contact via the non-emergency 101 number.

