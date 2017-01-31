+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com
Strabane Chronicle Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeBreaking News

Vandals wreak havoc at St Catherine’s Primary School

Posted: 5:25 pm January 31, 2017
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
Principal of St Catherine's Primary School, Bridget Wilders. The school was badly damaged recently when vandals ran amok.

Principal of St Catherine’s Primary School, Bridget Wilders. The school was badly damaged recently when vandals ran amok.

A POLICE investigation is under way after vandals went on a wrecking spree at St Catherine’s Primary School.

Thugs broke into the school’s Barrack Street site and caused damage to an eco-garden and nursery unit.

Advertisement

Plants were uprooted and bird tables smashed in the award winning eco-garden while children’s toys and other items were destroyed in the nearby nursery facility.

School principal Bridget Wilders described the vandalism as “deeply disappointing”.

The PSNI has launched an investigation and is asking anyone with information to get in contact via the non-emergency 101 number.

 

See Thursday’s Strabane Chronicle for full story and pictures

Posted: 5:25 pm January 31, 2017
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Strabane Chronicle.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Strabane Chronicle is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 15 Main Street, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, BT82 8AS