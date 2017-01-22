Winning games is important insists Tyrone boss

A SIXTH Dr McKenna Cup triumph in succession now awaits Tyrone as they prepare to meet Derry in the final next Saturday night in Newry.

Team manager Mickey Harte has achieved what he set out to at the start and will be particularly pleased that the Red Hands are once again going to have a fifth match in preparation for the National League. It may not have been pretty at St Tiernachs Park yesterday as they edged out Fermanagh 0-14 to 0-11, but the result was what mattered for both the players and management.

“Five games we wanted to play and it will be five games again when we play Derry, we are happy to be in the final,” said Harte.

“All it means is that there is silverware on offer at the end of this one and I know I’d much rather be winning games at this stage of the season. It will have little bearing on the championship game, but winning is important and gives you the knowledge that you can achieve results.

“Fermanagh are a good team, Pete McGrath has them going well and I was impressed by their competitive nature. It was no surprise to me because we drew with them last year in the league and they kept at us there today.

“We messed up a couple of attacks when we were five or so points up and that allowed them back into contention. We could have taken those chances and it would have been better for us. But they fought to the end and were so competitive. I’m just glad we had enough scores on the board to keep us in front.”

