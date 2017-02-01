+44 (0)28 7188 2100
£150,000 road scheme to commence in Castlederg

Posted: 6:00 pm February 1, 2017
Roadworks-34-460x281
 
TRANSPORT NI has announced the start of a £150,000 road scheme at Ferguson Crescent in Castlederg.

The resurfacing works extend 300 metres from Ferguson Crescent to Derg View and will start on Monday February 20 with a completion date planned for early April.

A Transport NI spokesperson said that to help ensure the safety of road users and contractors, a full road closure will operate at all times. A diversion route will be signed via the Killeter Rd, Mournebeg Rd, Glashagh Rd, Ganvaghan Rd, Castlegore Rd, Main St, Ferguson Crescent and vice versa.

“The works have been carefully programmed to minimise any inconvenience to the public. However motorists should expect delays and additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys,” said Transport NI.

“The above work is subject to favourable weather conditions and we will keep the public informed of any change.”

