Over 4,000 people were reported missing across district

ACCORDING to new statistics from the PSNI over 4,000 people were reported missing in the Strabane and Derry area in the past four years.

The north west is second only to Belfast when it comes to missing person reports, where the figure stands at 10,926 over the same time period.

Since January 1, 2013 to August 1, 2016, there were a total of 38,005 occurrences where a person was reported missing to the PSNI across the whole of the North.

A spokesperson for the PSNI qualified, “Please be aware that this number represents the total number of incidents and not the total number of persons reported missing, it is possible that the same person may be reported as missing on a number of occasions.”

Of the 38,005 occurrences where a person was reported missing to the PSNI, 37,963 of these resulted in a ‘Person Found’ outcome.

Tragically, a total of 76 of these occurrences resulted in a body being found.

Locally, the figure for Derry City and Strabane stands at 4,092.

The spokesperson continued, “This information has been extracted from a live computer system and may be subject to change, it is dependent on the information being correctly recorded in a format which enables it to be identified and retrieved from the PSNI recording

systems.”