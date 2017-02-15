+44 (0)28 7188 2100
BONNER, Tommy

Posted: 2:33 pm February 15, 2017

BONNER – (Sion Mills and formerly of Tiernisk, Castlefin), February 7th 2017 at Altnagelvin Hospital, Tommy. Beloved husband of the late Annie, much loved father of Joe, Pat and Kathleen, dearly loved grandfather of Catherine, Thomas, Victoria, Stephen, Adrian, Sabrina, Shane and Keelin and brother of David, Leonard, Philomena, wee Hughie and the late Kathleen, Mary-Agnes, Christine, William, Laurence, Hughie, Jimmy and Sam. Funeral took place from his home, 5 Glebe Gardens, Sion Mills on Friday February 10th at 9.20 am for Requiem Mass in St. Theresa’s Church, Sion Mills at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister and family circle.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to Cancer Research, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

