Calling all Jamie Dornan fans…

TinyLife, the premature baby charity will be holding an opening night screening of the eagerly awaited film ‘50 Shades Darker’ in Eclipse Cinema next month.

Taking place at the local cinema tomorrow (Friday, February 10) there will be a welcome glass of wine upon arrival.

50 Shades Darker starring TinyLife patron Jamie Dornan is the sequel to worldwide phenomenon 50 Shades of Grey and picks up the storyline of Christian Grey’s relationship with co-star Dakota Johnston who plays his girlfriend Ana Steele in the production.

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance.

As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.

TinyLife community fundraiser Brian McCluskey explained, “50 Shades Darker is the perfect opportunity to get the girls together, enjoy a night at the cinema and at the same time make a real difference to the wellbeing of our tiny babies. Every day in Northern Ireland six babies are born too soon, some will arrive as early as 24 weeks weighing as little as 1lb.

“Our family support workers and volunteers provide practical and emotional support to the parents of pre-term or sick babies in the north west area and work closely with the staff in Altnagelvin Neo Natal Unit.”

• Tickets are £12 including a welcome drink. Book online www.buytickets.at/tinylife