Caoimhe remembered with award named in her honour

A YOUNG Douglas Bridge woman killed in a collision last year has been fondly remembered through an award named in her honour.

Caoimhe O’Brien died instantly when her Ford Focus was involved in an accident on the Victoria Road between Strabane and Derry on October 13.

Prior to her death, the 23-year-old had worked as a carer with Strabane District Caring Services.

Recently the organisation held a ceremony in recognition of all its staff, with a special award named in memory of their late colleague.

Presented with the Caoimhe O’Brien Award was Martha Hannigan who was named as Strabane District Caring Service’s ‘Domiciliary Carer of the Year’.

On hand to present Ms Hannigan with the trophy was Caoimhe’s mum Marie.

Manager of Strabane District Caring Services, Gerard Harkin, said it was particularly poignant to have members of the O’Brien family in attendance.

“This was the first time for us to hold the awards and Caoimhe was very much part of our staff so we wanted to pay tribute to her,” Mr Harkin said.

“Caoimhe had a personality as big as herself and she was very fondly thought of here. So it was lovely for us to be able to invite her mum and her grandmother along for Thursday’s awards.

“We tried to make it as joyous an occasion as possible but we were very conscious of how difficult it was for some of the staff who would have been close to Caoimhe.

“It was an afternoon of mixed emotions but it was a lovely event and it was all about recognising the job our staff do and about showing them appreciation.”

Awards were handed out in five categories with the majority of nominees put forward by the people they look after on a daily basis.

“The majority of nominations came from our service users or their families,” Mr Harkin said.

“They said various things about them, from how they would be lost without them to how much they look forward to seeing them each day. It was a lovely experience.”