CCTV cameras to be installed at bridge by end of March



THE brother of a Strabane man who drowned in the River Mourne has welcomed the news CCTV cameras are to be fitted at the town’s pedestrian bridge.

Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed this week that funding for two cameras has now been approved.

The devices are expected to be in place before the end of March.

Mark Diver’s brother, Sean ‘Smurf’ Diver, drowned after falling from the pedestrian bridge last January.

Advertisement

Following his brother’s death, Mark has become a central figure within the local branch of the Community Rescue Service (CRS). It provides a response to persons reported missing throughout the North.

Mark Diver said he hoped the installation of CCTV cameras at the bridge would assist CRS in its future operations.

“There should have been cameras there from the start but anything that is going to help save a life has to be welcomed,” Mr Diver said. “What the cameras will do is, if someone does go missing and they crossed the bridge, the cameras will show us what direction they went in. It will give us a point to start looking from.

“It is more eyes on the ground and that is what we need. It is great news and it will be a great help to other families and hopefully it will prevent a situation like our family has had to go through,” Mark Diver added.